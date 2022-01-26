Authorities: EC man sets his house on fire, does not awaken people sleeping inside

Jan. 25—EAU CLAIRE — A man set his Hobart Street house on fire early Friday morning because he was angry with his wife and failed to wake the seven people who were sleeping inside, authorities say.

The same man was convicted of arson in 2009 in Oneida County for setting a house on fire after becoming angry with his first wife, authorities said.

Thomas T. Hicks, 41, 735 Hobart St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with seven felony counts each of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was also charged with a felony count of arson of building.

A $1 million cash bail was set for Hicks, which prohibits him from having contact with the people who were in the house. Three of the people in the house were children between the ages of 3 and 7.

Hicks returns to court Tuesday, Feb. 1, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Firefighters and police were sent to Hicks' residence at 12:54 a.m. Friday on a report of a fire. Initial reports indicated this was a domestic incident and that the suspect left in a blue pickup truck.

An officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle near Madison Street and Oxford Avenue and identified Hicks as the driver.

A lighter was found in his jacket pocket and there was an odor of smoke on his clothing.

Hicks admitted he started the fire because he was angry with his wife. He then said "my mindset ain't right."

When asked what triggered him to start the fire, Hicks said his wife had texted him saying she was done with their marriage.

Hicks said he started the fire by dumping gas on a bed and carpet in his wife's bedroom. He then used his lighter to start the fire.

Hicks said he texted his wife, who was at work, just before starting the fire.

Hicks said when he ran out of the house, the fire was in the bedroom and the fire detector was going off. He grabbed his keys and left. He said he took no actions to alert the other seven people who were sleeping in the residence at the time of the fire.

Hicks' stepson reported the fire and was able to get the other six people out of the residence without injury. They had ash and soot covering their faces. One of them had a noticeable cough and complained of smoke inhalation. All seven people said Hicks never tried to warn them of the fire.

Hicks' wife then arrived on the scene and had no idea her house was on fire. She told police Hicks must have started the fire because he had done this before in a previous marriage.

According to court records, Hicks received five years of probation after being convicted of a felony count of arson of building without the owner's consent in 2009 in Oneida County.

Hicks is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was also convicted of a felony count of fleeing an officer in April 2018 in Forest County.

If convicted of all 15 charges connected with the Hobart Street fire, Hicks could be sentenced to up to 358 years in prison.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, a heated city bus was used to assist firefighters because the temperature during the fire was 14 below zero.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury while fighting the blaze.