Authorities: EC man shot woman inside his residence

Mar. 6—EAU CLAIRE — A man shot a woman inside his town of Union residence after first aiming at the woman's boyfriend, authorities say.

Dennis J. Whitwam, 62, 1195 Birchwood Lane, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

A $5,000 cash bail was set for Whitwam, which prohibits him from having contact with the victims, drinking alcohol, entering taverns or possessing firearms.

Whitwam returns to court April 19.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies were sent to Whitwam's residence on March 1 on a report that a woman had just been shot in the buttocks.

While approaching the residence, deputies saw a vehicle turn its lights on and back out of the driveway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was stopped by deputies. The passenger was the woman who was shot and the driver was her boyfriend.

The man said his mother is married to Whitwam. The man said he and his girlfriend decided to stop by the residence for a visit.

The man said Whitwam was in "one of his moods" and was complaining because he doesn't like him.

At one point, the man said he punched Whitwam in the face after Whitwam pushed him.

The man said Whitwam had been drinking.

Whitwam then said he was going to kill the man and started walking toward his bedroom. The man followed Whitwam, who then grabbed a gun. Whitwam and the man were in the bedroom while the man's girlfriend was in an adjacent hallway.

Whitwam fired two rounds in the direction of the man. One of those rounds hit the girlfriend.

The man and the woman then left the residence, where they were stopped by deputies.

Both the man and woman said Whitwam was shooting at the man but missed, and the woman ended up getting shot.

The woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Medical staff said the bullet struck the upper left side of her buttocks. The bullet was in the deep tissue and muscle.

During an interview at the hospital, the woman said Whitwam was intoxicated. When he has been drinking, the woman said, Whitwam says things happened when they actually didn't.

Whitwam was noticeably intoxicated. He had an odor of intoxicants, glassy eyes and slurred speech. A sample of his blood was taken at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and sent to the State Crime Lab.

Whitwam was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail, where a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was .17.

Whitwam told a deputy the man was drunk and he was getting sick of it. He decided to kick the man and his girlfriend out of the residence. Whitwam said the man then started hitting him with closed fists.

Whitwam said he pushed the man off of himself, went to his bedroom and grabbed the pistol from next to his bed.

Whitwam said he fired two warning shots at the man. Shortly after the second shot, the woman told him he shot her in the leg.

Whitwam told the deputy "I know I shouldn't have been shooting the gun."

If convicted of the felony charge, Whitwam could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.