Authorities: EC man steals woman's purse and its contents valued at $24,600

Apr. 26—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man stole a woman's purse outside of an Eau Claire tavern, and the value of the purse and its contents totaled $24,600, authorities say.

Leo J. Lacey, 45, 6811 U.S. 53, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Lacey, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or the 5 O'Clock Club. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Lacey returns to court June 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman told police she and a man she knew as Brian were in her vehicle on Sunday outside of the 5 O'Clock Club.

The woman said after she refused the man's sexual advances, he reached for her purse.

The woman said she held onto her purse to prevent him from taking it. The man then exited her vehicle, reached in and grabbed the purse from outside the vehicle.

The woman said the purse was valued at $10,000. Inside the purse was a wallet valued at $3,000, $4,000 in cash, a cashier's check for $3,600 and four cellphones valued at $4,000.

Police looked at camera footage of the incident from the 5 O'Clock Club. The footage showed a man running from the woman's car toward the back of the building with a purse in his hand.

The bartender was able to identify the man as Lacey. Police confirmed Lacey's identity through photos they had of Lacey.

Police then spoke to Lacey about the incident. He admitted to being with the woman and taking her purse. After taking the purse, Lacey said he felt it was a mistake and dumped it behind the 5 O'Clock Club.

Lacey said he took the purse because the woman had borrowed money from him for the slot machines and she ended up winning $800. Lacey said he felt the $800 was his and he wanted the money. Lacey said the woman wouldn't give him this money back.

Police searched the area of the tavern and did not find the purse or its contents.

If convicted, Lacey could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.