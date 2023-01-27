Authorities: EC man stole and sold numerous items from EC County residence

Jan. 26—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man stole and sold numerous items from a town of Seymour residence last fall, authorities say.

Terrance J. Krall, 60, 2564 105th St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of conspiracy to commit burglary of a building and conspiracy to commit theft.

A $2,000 signature bond was set for Krall during his initial court appearance on Thursday. A condition of bond prohibits him from having contact with the town of Seymour residence.

Krall returns to court March 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy responded to a theft complaint on Oct. 3 at a residence in the 1900 block of Black Avenue in the town of Seymour.

The children of the owner of the property said three or four motorcycles and various vehicle parts had been stolen from the property over the past two months.

The children said Krall and another man had been on the property removing items and posting them on Facebook trying to sell them.

An area recycling company said the other man had brought in two truck beds of scrap metal and several radiators that he took from the property.

A padlock that had been on the door of the property had been removed.

The other items that were taken included a wall-mounted tool chest, a large cast iron stove, and numerous Studebaker collectible items.

A Studebaker cab had been taken from the back of the garage. A tree had been cut up outside the garage to assist in removing the cab from the property.

The children provided authorities with a list of everything that was taken from their father's property: Arc welder, antique saw, 19 Studebaker hubcaps, two ATV seats, Studebaker grill, two Studebaker steering wheels, air compressor, tool box, stoke pipe crimper, crate containing Studebaker parts, three gear shifters, six gaskets and an antique fan.

A third man told authorities he got several items from Krall over the past several years and that he sells them for Krall over eBay.

Story continues

The third man had sold various Studebaker parts for a total of $2,084.

Krall told authorities on Dec. 20 that he had never stolen anything from the Black Avenue property.

A deputy told Krall that recorded calls Krall made while he was an inmate at the Eau Claire County Jail told the other man to go to the property, take things, sell them, and bring the money to Krall in the jail.

Authorities then told Krall he would be arrested and referred for criminal charges.

Krall is being charged as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs in March in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the new burglary and theft charges, Krall could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.