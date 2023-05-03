Authorities: EC offficer injured while taking nude man into custody

May 2—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire police officer was injured while trying to take a nude man into custody at a Water Street business, authorities say.

The man damaged numerous items inside the business, police said.

Andre R. Stewart, 29, 1902 Hoover Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of bail jumping and resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and lewd and lascivious behavior.

A $100 cash bail was set for Stewart, which prohibits him to having contact with Willow on Water and requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Stewart returns to court May 9.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers responded to the 400 block of Water Street on Friday on a report of a man removing his clothing and rolling around in the street naked.

Officers arrived and were told the man had gone into Willow on Water at 410 Water St. Officers entered the building and found the man, who was nude. He was later identified as Stewart.

Officers attempted to speak with Stewart, who began overturning dressers and tables full of merchandise.

Stewart grabbed a metal elephant statue and swung it in the direction of two officers. The statue hit one of the officers in the shin.

An officer drew his taser in an attempt to stop Stewart, who briefly stopped and then continued damaging property.

Stewart then laid down on the floor, tried to crawl under a display and thrashed around causing extensive damage to items in the store.

Numerous officers were needed to secure Stewart. One officer's right hand and wrist were swollen because of Stewart's resistance.

At the time of this incident, Stewart was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited him from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges, Stewart could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.