Authorities: EC woman leads dangerous high-speed pursuit in Jackson Co.

Jul. 15—BLACK RIVER FALLS — An Eau Claire woman was arrested after she led authorities on a dangerous high-speed pursuit in Jackson County, authorities say.

The woman drove on the shoulder of Interstate 94 and passed fully-marked squad cars with their lights and sirens on, authorities said.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:

Deputies were called just after 3 p.m. Wednesday to assist with traffic control at mile marker 114 in the town of Adams for a vehicle that was on fire on the shoulder of the highway.

While approaching the fire scene, a deputy noticed an erratic driver in traffic behind him.

The vehicle then accelerated further, driving on the shoulder of I-94 and passing squad cars with their lights and sirens on.

The vehicle traveled directly through the active fire scene at a high rate of speed, coming within feet of people who were assisting.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled, continuing to travel west on I-94. The vehicle reached speeds of 120 mph.

After pursuing the vehicle for 12 minutes, the State Patrol was able to deploy a tire deflation device and the vehicle eventually came to a stop.

The driver was identified as Katie A. Carpenter, 42. After being taken into custody, Carpenter continued to refuse to comply with officers.

Carpenter was eventually arrested for knowingly fleeing an officer and resisting arrest.