Authorities end massive search for 4 Florida boaters who went missing in rain, fog

The search has been suspended for four Florida men whose boat went missing in rain and fog Saturday night, authorities say.

By Monday morning, officials had searched over 4,600 square miles of the Gulf of Mexico for the boaters, who left on their trip from north of Venice, Florida, on Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard posted on X, formerly Twitter, just after 10 a.m. Monday that the search was ongoing.

"The U.S. Coast Guard officially suspended the search at 8 p.m. for the four missing boaters out of Venice, pending any new information," the VPD posted on Facebook Monday evening. "The men's relatives have been notified."

Here's what we know.

When did the four Florida boaters go missing?

The men went missing while boating in this 23-foot SportCraft.

The men left from the Marina Park Boat Ramp, near the Historic Venice Train Depot, around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the VPD.

Family members contacted police Sunday morning and officers found the men's vehicle and boat trailer still at the park, VPD Capt. Andy Leisenring said in a press conference Monday.

"They did not leave what we call a float plan," Leisenring said. "So they did not tell the family members exactly where they were going and so, of course that does hinder our search efforts a little bit."

The family has provided some information about the boaters' usual habits, he said.

How did the Florida boaters go missing?

It's possible poor weather on Saturday may have been an issue for the boaters, officials said. While the rain was light on Saturday, the fog in the afternoon and rougher weather in the evening may have been a factor, Leisenring said.

"Going into overnight and into Sunday, the winds picked up, the seas picked up, of course it's been raining most of that time," he said. "Even now the conditions are roughly 4- to 6-foot seas so it's not very safe to be out there for a small vessel."

Captain Steven Stasko with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said conditions out on the water were also not favorable for searchers on Sunday and Monday.

"I think we're in the 5- to 6-foot sea condition range," he said, "and those waves add disturbance on the water line which makes it difficult to see anything, really. That's where our air assets are very helpful."

What are the names of the Florida boaters who went missing?

The men were identified as:

Angel Hernandez Munoz, 38, of North Port

Ruben Mora Sr., 54, of Port Charlotte

Julio Cesar Cordero Briones, 37, of North Port

Alfonso Vargas Parra, 35, of North Port

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Missing Florida boaters: Coast Guard suspends search Monday evening