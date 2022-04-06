Authorities euthanize dogs in attack of SC woman who lost both arms

The dogs that attacked a woman in Abbeville County last month have been euthanized.

Jessica Bridges, director of Abbeville County Animal Services, told WYFF-TV the dogs were taken from the scene of the attack to a veterinarian’s office and euthanized.

The bodies were sent for testing to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control in Columbia, she said.

Two of the dogs were pit bulls and the other was a mixed breed.

Eight other dogs were seized from the owner. They were quarantined for 10 days and then sent to rescue organizations, she told the television station.

Justin Minor, of Honea Path, faces charges in connection with the mauling of Kyleen Waltman on March 21.

Minor was charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained. All are misdemeanors.

The owning of a dangerous animal charge carries a penalty of $5,000 or a sentence of three years in prison.

He is free on a $15,000 bond.

Kyleen Waltman, 39, of Honea Path, suffered bite wounds all over her body, her family said, lost both her arms and colon.

In an update on her condition Monday, the family said she has been told about the amputation and has since been sedated and put back on a ventilator.

They said they worry she has given up, but they are still fighting for her.

The family said on their gofundme page that Waltman was “fully woken up and the doctors told her about her arms but it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her.”

The post said Waltman’s blood pressure is high and she has a fever of 102 degrees or more. Her oxygen levels keep falling, requiring her to be put back on a ventilator.

“Mama says it’s like she’s giving up,” the post said. “Before y’all go assuming, we as her family are not giving up. The Lord has brought her this far for a reason. Her story is not done.”

The family said in a post last week infection required doctors to take her arms off at the shoulder so she will not be able to be fitted for prosthetics.

Story continues

“So here we are trying to figure out how to keep her from thinking negative thoughts about her life,” Monday’s post said.

The family had raised more than $176,000 for her medical care as of Tuesday. She had worked previously as a cook in a Honea Path restaurant.

A man who lives near the site where she was attacked was able to get the dogs away from her by firing a handgun.

Aaron Presley said he saw something off the side of the road while he was driving his tractor to take hay to his cows. He heard her screams. “Help me. Help me,” she cried out.

Presley said a young man at the scene whose family owns the dogs told law enforcement officers it is the third time the black dog had bit someone.