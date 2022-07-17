Authorities: Fairchild man uploaded seven images of child porn

Jul. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A Fairchild man was found to have uploaded at least seven images of child pornography, authorities say.

Cody A. Benedict, 29, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Benedict is free on a $5,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children. He also cannot use the internet except for work, school or criminal defense purposes.

Benedict returns to court Aug. 23.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy received a cybertip on Oct. 21 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning a report from Dropbox regarding the uploading of child pornography in July 2021.

The seven images of child pornography that were uploaded were linked to Benedict's email address.

All of the images involved young boys.

During an interview with authorities on July 13, Benedict admitted to owning the email address and Dropbox account in this case. He also admitted that the Dropbox account contained child pornography.

Authorities determined there were hundreds of images and videos in the Dropbox account and that at least five of the images met the statutory definition of child pornography in Wisconsin.

If convicted of all five charges, Benedict could be sentenced to up to 75 years in prison.