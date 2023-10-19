Authorities say fake Uber driver, from Worcester, charged with rape of woman who called for ride

A Worcester man allegedly posed as an Uber driver in Boston and raped a woman after picking her up outside a nightclub.

Investigators used surveillance footage to track down the suspect, identified by authorities as Qabel Najeeb, 29.

The Worcester resident is being held on $10,000 bail after being arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday.

According to the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden , the woman called for an Uber early Saturday, sometime after midnight. The woman, 32, entered a car she thought was from the ride service. The driver, later identified as Najeeb, drove to an area off Storrow Drive and sexually assaulted the woman, according to the district attorney's office.

After she was dropped off on Border Street, the woman contacted police.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and identified the car, a Toyota Corolla, and the driver, Hayden said.

“This is a terrifying incident involving a woman who entered a vehicle with the full understanding that she was going to be delivered home in safety and a driver who took advantage of the victim and the situation," Hayden said in a statement.

Najeeb faces one count of rape.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: DA: Fake Uber driver from Worcester raped woman who called for ride