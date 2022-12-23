Authorities: Fall Creek woman stole $43,000 from her employer

Dec. 23—EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek woman stole more than $43,000 from her Altoona employer, authorities say.

Jeanie A. Frederiksen, 60, 1200 Park Creek Court, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting.

Frederiksen is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Jan. 5.

According to the criminal complaint:

The owner of The Shed, 1519 Mayer Road, Altoona, contacted police on May 9 to report that Frederiksen, his only employee, had been stealing from the business for the past five years.

The owner said Frederiksen had been working at The Shed for the past 13 years and typically worked part time by herself on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The owner said Frederiksen helped with transactions at the cash register but did not do anything regarding bank deposits.

The owner said he went to the store in April to complete a deposit and noticed there was only one $20 bill and no larger denominations in the register. He said he always began each day with five $20 bills in the register.

The owner reviewed store surveillance video of the front counter area and found that Frederiksen would sometimes take cash she would receive from customers and place it in her purse or a pocket in her clothing.

The owner prepared financial records for the past five years from the days Frederiksen worked at The Shed. Based on the difference between cash transactions and cash deposits, The Shed lost $1,898 in 2017, $6,946 in 2018, $19,254 in 2019, $4,930 in 2020, $5,034 in 2021 and $5,031 in 2022 for a total of $43,363.

During an interview with police, Frederiksen initially denied taking any money from the cash register at The Shed.

After being told about the store surveillance video, Frederiksen admitted to taking money in the past because the owner did not pay her enough. She said she started taking money in recent months and it only happened a few times. She believes she took about $40 a month.

Frederiksen then said she started stealing from The Shed about five years ago. She said the total did not surpass thousands of dollars over the past five years.

During a second interview with police on Nov. 11, Frederiksen said she rarely got a raise. She would take money from The Shed every other shift she worked. She said she used the money she stole on food and clothing.

Frederiksen told the officer it would be fair to say she took at least $5,000 from the business.

If convicted, Frederiksen could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.