The Daily Beast

NetflixThe Silent Sea is the story of a group of astronauts who are sent to an abandoned off-world outpost full of fluorescent lights and white and gray décor, and dark, dank hallways and navigable air vents. At this station, the visitors locate a lone inhabitant who may want one of them as their surrogate mother, and they eventually learn that their mission is not what it first appeared, thanks to the ulterior motives of their bigwig bosses. There’s also, of course, an extraterrestrial menace t