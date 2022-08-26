Authorities, family trying to find woman missing from Wichita area for nearly two years

Authorities are asking the public for information about a woman whose whereabouts have been unknown for almost two years.

Sarah Marie Pettit, 38, was last seen in the fall of 2020 in the Wichita area, where she lived, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Pettit also goes by the name Sarah Marie Hart. Authorities say she is 5-foot-6, about 130 pounds and often traveled between Wichita and Denver.

“The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Sarah’s family are trying to locate Sarah. Detectives want to hear from anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem,” the release says.

Anyone who has information about Pettit or her whereabouts is asked to call Sheriff’s Office detectives at 316-660-5308 or 316-660-5338. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.