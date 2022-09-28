Update: Sheriff says teenage girl may have fired rifle during freeway chase

Savanna Graziano, 15, was last seen just after 7:30 a.m. Monday with her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano.

Updated story 4:51 p.m. Tuesday:

At a Tuesday press conference, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said the teenage girl exited the passenger side of the vehicle wearing tactical gear and ran toward deputies when she was shot by deputies while Graziano was dead in the truck.

“This all needs to be confirmed” as it is preliminary information, Dicus said

Dicus did not know how many times the teenager was shot. Only one AR-15-type rifle was found at the scene.

Dicus said the girl may have fired back at the deputies during the pursuit that started at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller reported seeing Graziano's Nissan Frontier in Barstow, according to the sheriff’s department. Authorities said a pursuit began, and Graziano fired multiple shots out of the vehicle’s rear window.

The teenager may have also fired back at the deputies during the pursuit, Dicus said.

The pursuit continued on Highway 58 to Lenwood, then onto I-15 south toward the Victor Valley. The pursuit ended when the vehicle went off the road on the southwest corner of Main Street in Hesperia.

One deputy was hit in the face with shrapnel during the gunfight, Dicus said. The deputy is in stable condition.

A Sherrif’s airship did take a video of the incident, Dicus said. SBC Sheriff-Coroners Division still needs to confirm the identity of the dead teenager.

Updated story 4:30 p.m. Tuesday:

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department authorities announced during a press conference Tuesday that the 15-year-old girl was killed in the shootout with the suspect, Anthony John Graziano, 45.

A preliminary investigation found that the teen was wearing tactical gear and may have been involved in the gunfight, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Discus.

On Monday, Graziano's daughter, Savanna Graziano, 15, was reported missing after her father was suspected of killing his wife during a domestic violence-related incident Monday morning.

Original story 1:54 p.m. Tuesday :

Law enforcement officials shot and killed a man suspected of killing his wife and kidnapping his 15-year-old daughter in Fontana.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, Anthony John Graziano, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene in Hesperia after he fired multiple rounds at law enforcement from his fleeing car.

His female passenger was also struck by gunfire, but sheriff's officials would not immediately say whether she was the missing girl, 15-year-old Savanna Graziano.

Sheriff’s officials, at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, reported heavy police activity on I-15 between Bear Valley Road in Victorville and Joshua Road in Hesperia.

After the shooting, the California Highway Patrol reported at 11:37 a.m. that the Amber Alert for missing Savanna Graziano, 15, and her father, suspected kidnapper Anthony John Graziano, 45, was deactivated.

The Amber Alert, on behalf of the Fontana Police Department, included the description of Graziano's vehicle, a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California license plate 44305G2.

Savanna Graziano was last seen with her father at approximately 7:34 a.m. on Monday.

The search for the Grazianos began Monday after a woman was fatally shot in Fontana. The Amber Alert was issued for the teen shortly after the killing.

Anthony Graziano was wanted on suspicion of fatally shooting his wife during a domestic violence-related incident Monday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home on Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive, Fontana Police officials reported.

The Sheriff's Department said it received a report Tuesday morning about a vehicle matching the description in the Amber Alert traveling southbound on I-15 in Barstow.

Authorities caught up to the vehicle at the Main Street exit in Hesperia, and gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and deputies.

