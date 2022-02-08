Fire, explosion hit Abu Dhabi in reported gas cylinder blast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire struck downtown Abu Dhabi early Wednesday, with authorities initially blaming a gas cylinder for an explosion caught on camera in social media.

The blast struck Hamdan Street in the capital of the United Arab Emirates as it hosts the FIFA Club World Cup. Journalists from Brazil covering Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras' win against Egypt's Al Ahly initially reported on the explosion.

The state-run WAM news agency described the fire just after midnight as coming from “a gas cylinder explosion.” Some footage showed what appeared to be a fireball on the roof of a building as emergency service vehicles could be seen on the street.

The fireball quickly dissipated in the footage and appeared to cause no structural damage to the building.

The images seen in videos corresponded to known features in Abu Dhabi. The WAM report said there were no injuries.

“The process of cooling and limiting the damage caused by the fire is underway,” WAM said.

The incident comes after Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched several attacks targeting Abu Dhabi, including a Jan. 17 attack that killed three people and wounded six.

The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi later warned Americans of “reports of a possible missile or drone strike having occurred over Abu Dhabi,” without elaborating. However, the Houthis and their associated media did not immediately claim any attack.