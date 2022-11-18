Authorities say former Española councilor barricaded self in jail

Nov. 17—Former Española City Councilor Phillip Chacon, held in the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla on charges of hitting a man with an SUV, is now accused of barricading himself inside the jail's booking area Monday and struggling with corrections officers who tried to pull him out of a closet.

Chacon has been charged with criminal damage to property in excess of $1,000, according to online court records.

Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies received reports of two inmates who had potentially barricaded themselves inside the jail's "booking area/holding facility" around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

"Jail inmates ... had potentially barricaded themselves leaving correctional officers and administrators vulnerable," the complaint stated.

The jail was placed on lockdown until deputies arrived. Corrections staff then identified Chacon and fellow inmate Troy Martinez as the duo causing issues at the facility.

"The inmates had used mattresses and tables to block the pathway. ... They also armed themselves with a fire extinguisher, [and] some broken pieces of wood," according to the complaint.

Martinez was recently accused of escaping from custody after asking to use the restroom while being transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for a scheduled procedure. According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Nov. 2, Martinez was apprehended after being spotted in an arroyo.

Chacon was arrested Oct. 21 after he was accused of hitting a man with a Toyota 4Runner following a physical altercation Oct. 10.

The former councilor pleaded guilty to multiple felonies Aug. 31 after a tumultuous few years that saw him accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in 2017 — an incident that led to the arrest and conviction of former Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan after Lujan was accused of helping Chacon evade law enforcement — plus accusations of domestic violence in February 2019; beating a tenant of his and knocking out three of the man's teeth March 17, 2020; and stabbing and beating a tenant March 21 of the same year before being spotted by police holding several rifles.

Story continues

Deputies and corrections officers formulated a plan to use "less lethal" weapons such as chemical spray, batons, shields and stun guns to secure both inmates while mitigating further damage or injuries.

"Our next goal was to execute [the plan] in a fashion where no one was going to get hurt and anticipating the two inmates would surrender with no major incident," according to the complaint.

Chacon attempted to hide and lock himself inside of a closet after law enforcement breached through the makeshift barricades. According to the complaint, Chacon held the door and struggled with officers on the other side while trying to keep it shut.

"After a [tug of] war with the door and a pulling match on the door handle, Phillip let go and went to the ground," the complaint stated.

Chacon initially did not comply with officers attempting to detain him, which resulted in his being hit with a "rubber tear gas" munition. He was instantly subdued and apprehended, according to the complaint.

Martinez was detained without incident. Online court records do not show any charges for him related to Monday's incident.

A jail supervisor told deputies Chacon was responsible for the damaged property, and said he was not sure how much repairs or replacements would cost.

"[The supervisor] also stated that he or any of his staff did not want to file any charges except for the criminal damage to property," according to the complaint. "Chacon was in control at the time and was overall responsible leading to the situation in the events that led up to [the] whole incident."

Chacon is scheduled for a status hearing Dec. 7 on Monday's incident, according to online court records.