Authorities: Frantic 911 call leads to homicide arrest in Cambria Township shooting

May 4—A Cambria Township man will appear in district court on May 11, facing a charge of homicide in the Friday shooting death of his grandson, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg charged John T. Oblinsky, 67, in the April 30 shooting death of Jacob T. Fisher, 21.

A woman made a frantic 911 call saying that her husband had shot her grandson with a shotgun during a dispute, according to a court document.

Fisher died at the scene.

Investigators seized multiple weapons from the home in the 1700 block of Fairlane Road.

Troopers seized a Winchester 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with an expended shell in the chamber; an expended 12-gauge shell recovered on the stairs, leading to the second floor; a loaded .22 caliber rifle found under a blanket; and a wooden-handled knife.

Court records show that the victim has three open cases in Somerset County.

State police in Somerset charged Fisher in June 2020 with aggravated assault, accused of assaulting family members at a Berlin Borough residence.

Troopers said Fisher punched a man in the face, breaking his jaw and requiring him to have surgery. Fisher also struck a second man with a rifle before running into the woods.

Oblinsky will appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebnesburg.

He is charged with with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Oblinsky was arraigned before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and is being held without bond at Cambria County Prison.