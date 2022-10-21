Authorities: Fraud scheme nets EC man $511,000

Oct. 21—MADISON — An Eau Claire man engaged in a scheme to defraud financial institutions and other businesses that netted him more than $511,000, authorities say.

Robert Carter, 43, is charged in federal court in Madison with 17 counts of wire fraud, two counts of identity theft and six counts of money laundering.

The indictment alleges that, from April 2016 to January 2021, Carter obtained credit cards and loans from financial institutions by providing false information on applications, including listing false employment, false income, false ownership of real estate, false length of time of ownership and residence at his home, and using the identity of another person.

The indictment further alleges that Carter made false statements, material omissions, and provided false documents to various business owners and investors to obtain a business' identification and proprietary information and use this confidential data to apply for loans without the permission or knowledge of the actual business owners.

According to court records:

Carter moved to Eau Claire from Puerto Rico in December 2016 and bought a home in Eau Claire in July 2017.

Carter created a number of shell business entities and trusts. None of these shell business entities or trusts filed tax returns or reported any income to the Internal Revenue Service.

He maintained 62 different bank accounts in various names, including those of his shell companies and trusts.

Carter employed a pyramid scheme against the banks and other financial institutions that issued him credit cards and loans. Carter would take draws on the loans and advances on the credit cards, as well as charges on the credit cards, to finance his living expenses. He made only nominal payments to keep the credit cards from being deactivated.

Through this scheme, Carter financed his living expenses, which included owning two BMW automobiles, a home with a $253,817 mortgage, a lawn service for his home, and a country club membership.

Carter pretended to be someone with sufficient finances to purchase companies, and represented to the sellers of these companies that he was a high net-worth individual who managed a family trust with over $300 million in assets.

If convicted, Carter faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each wire fraud and money laundering charge. The identity theft charges each carry a mandatory minimum penalty of two years. Federal law requires that any sentence on these charges be served consecutive to any other prison time imposed.