Authorities: Gainesville man accused of kidnapping woman, speeding over 100 miles per hour

Apr. 17—A Gainesville man was accused of kidnapping a woman and threatening to crash the car, at times driving through stop signs and going more than 100 miles per hour, according to authorities.

Adam Blake Harvey, 33, of Gainesville, was charged with kidnapping and terroristic threats among other charges. He was booked Friday, April 14, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Harvey held a woman against her will and refused to stop the car. Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth described the incident as a "domestic violence situation."

Booth said Harvey threatened "to crash if law enforcement got behind the vehicle or didn't stop looking for them."

"Harvey exceeded 100 miles per hour at times and didn't stop for stop signs or red lights," Booth wrote in an email.

Booth said Harvey took $50 from the woman and grabbed the woman's arm when trying to take her phone from her, which caused bruising.

He was also accused of threatening to kill the woman and a child, who was not in the car, Booth said.

Harvey stopped his car around 11 p.m. Thursday at Hall County Fire Station No. 15 on Autry Spur and ran off into the woods alone.

Sheriff's Office deputies set up a perimeter and used tracking dogs to find him, but it was unsuccessful.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants and went to his home Friday, where the Sheriff's Office said he ran. He was arrested in the woods behind his home around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Harvey was additionally charged with battery under the Family Violence Act, reckless conduct and theft by taking.

The case is still under investigation.