Authorities believe they have found the remains of Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

Authorities found a body in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.

The FBI said the remains found are consistent with the description of Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito.

Petito is believed to have gone missing at Grand Teton.

Authorities believe a body found in Grand Teton National Park could be the remains of Gabby Petito.

During a press conference on Sunday night, FBI agent Charles Jones said "human remains were discovered consistent with the description" of Petito but that they are waiting on forensic confirmation.

He added that the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Jones said Petito's family was notified and extended his "heartfelt condolences".

The FBI, alongside local law enforcement, has been searching for the 22-year-old woman, who was reported missing on September 11. Her mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she last saw Petito via Facetime on August 24.

Schmidt said on August 30 she got a text that said Petito lost service in Yosemite, but she does not believe it was her daughter who sent it. The family said they haven't heard from her since.

Petito was on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie when she disappeared. Laundrie returned to his family home in North Port, Florida on September 1 and police said he refused to speak with investigators. Authorities named him a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance.

Police on Friday said his family reported that he's been missing since Tuesday. As of Sunday, authorities in Florida are searching for him in the Carlton Reserve.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

