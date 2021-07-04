Authorities say Greenvale Township homicide not 'random incident'

Jul. 4—Authorities say Friday's homicide in Greenvale Township was "not a random incident."

The Dakota County Sheriff's office posted on Twitter about the investigation Saturday night that they believe the victim and suspect knew one another and the public is not in danger.

We would like to report the death investigation that started yesterday on Foliage Avenue is ongoing. At this time it is believed the suspects knew the victim and this was not a random incident. The public is not in danger, further details will be released when available to do so.

Police arrested two people in connection with the case Friday evening, shortly after a man's body was discovered by deputies inside a residence in the small community near Northfield.

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said Timothy William Tuit is being held in Dakota County jail on second and third degree murder charges.

Stephanie Peabody is being held in Rice County Jail on suspicion of fleeing an officer, Leslie said.

A third suspect remains at large.