Authorities say the gunman who opened fire at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, killing 6, is still at large

Police deploy after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. July 4, 2022 in a still image from video. ABC affiliate WLS/ABC7 via REUTERS

Highland Park City police officials said a gunman fired at the July 4th parade downtown.

6 were killed and at least 24 were hospitalized, police said at a news conference.

The shooter remains at large, police said.

The shooter who opened fire at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade — killing 6 people — is still at large, police officials said at a press conference.

"We would still consider him to be armed and dangerous," Lake County Sherrif's Office spokesperson Chris Covelli said.

Police described the shooting suspect as a white man between 18 and 20 years old, with long dark hair, a small build, and wearing a t-shirt.

The Highland Park Mayor and city council's office instructed parade attendees to shelter in place while the police searched for the suspect. They also said that authorities found "evidence of a firearm."

"Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park," the city council said in a statement Monday.

