Authorities say the gunman who opened fire at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, killing 6, is still at large

The shooter who opened fire at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade — killing 6 people — is still at large, police officials said at a press conference.
"We would still consider him to be armed and dangerous," Lake County Sherrif's Office spokesperson Chris Covelli said.
Police described the shooting suspect as a white man between 18 and 20 years old, with long dark hair, a small build, and wearing a t-shirt.
The Highland Park Mayor and city council's office instructed parade attendees to shelter in place while the police searched for the suspect. They also said that authorities found "evidence of a firearm."
"Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park," the city council said in a statement Monday.
