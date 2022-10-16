Authorities: Guns, rocket launchers and ammo taken in EC County burglary

Oct. 15—EAU CLAIRE — Fifteen guns, rocket launchers, ammunition and other items were taken in a town of Drammen burglary, and three Eau Claire residents have been implicated in the crime, authorities say.

A total of 23 felony and misdemeanor charges were filed Friday in Eau Claire County Court against Kaden D. Bruder, 25, 102 Vine St., Shaun L. Galloway, 53, 2507 S. Hastings Way, and Charles D. Marshall, 40, 107 Randall St.

Bruder and Galloway committed the burglary, and the guns were then sold to Marshall, authorities said.

A $25,000 cash bail was set for Marshall. He returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Signature bonds of $10,000 and $5,000 were set for Bruder and Galloway, respectively. They return to court Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, respectively.

As conditions of the bail and bonds, the three co-defendants cannot have contact with the victim, each other and known drug dealers or users. They must also maintain absolute sobriety and not possess weapons.

According to the criminal complaint:

The owner of a home on Pine Road in the town of Drammen told Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies on Oct. 9 that the home had been burglarized.

There was no sign of forced entry to the home, which had been unoccupied for some time. The owner said many items were missing from the "gun room" of the residence.

The owner said very few people knew about his gun room and that whoever committed the burglary knew of the room, its location and its contents.

Based on surveillance video, the man said his girlfriend identified the two burglary suspects as Bruder and Galloway.

Among the items taken included 15 guns, military-grade rocket launchers, 5,000 rounds of ammunition, surveillance cameras, jewelry and silver coins.

The owner said the value of the items taken totaled $20,550.

Bruder and Galloway were arrested on Tuesday.

Bruder told authorities that he and Galloway went to the town of Drammen residence. Galloway led him directly to the gun room. Bruder said they removed guns from the room and loaded them into the van they were driving.

Bruder and Galloway then sold the guns to Marshall for $2,500.

A woman who lives on Birch Street showed authorities where Marshall left some of the guns in her basement. Marshall was arrested on Wednesday.

Bruder and Galloway are being prosecuted as repeat offenders. Bruder was convicted of a felony count of burglary in November 2021 in Eau Claire County. Galloway was convicted of a felony count of identity theft in March 2016 in Eau Claire County.

Marshall was convicted of a felony count of cocaine delivery in March 2016 in Eau Claire County, and a felony count of criminal sexual abuse of a child in September 2003 in Cook County, Ill.