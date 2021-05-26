Authorities haven't confirmed Sarah Everard's cause of death, 11 weeks after her body was found in the woods near London: report

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
Sarah Everard
An image of Sarah Everard, 33, shared by London's Metropolitan Police. Met Police

  • Sarah Everard's body was found outside London in March, a week after she went missing.

  • Authorities did not have an update on her cause of death after a coroner found an "inconclusive" verdict 11 weeks ago.

  • A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with Everard's murder.

UK authorities haven't confirmed Sarah Everard's cause of death, 11 weeks after her body was found outside London, My London reports.

London's Metropolitan Police told My London on Tuesday that authorities did not have an update on her cause of death after a coroner found an "inconclusive" verdict in a post-mortem examination on March 17.

Metropolitan Police declined to comment to Insider.

Everard's body was found in a wooded area in Kent on March 10, a week after she disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in the Clapham neighborhood of London.

Metropolitan Police Officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with Everard's murder.

