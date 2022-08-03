Authorities: Need help finding violent offender

Aug. 3—Federal and Limestone authorities are searching for an Athens man who is wanted on felony domestic violence charges, and the Limestone Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in the search.

Authorities said Toney Wesley Brown, 47, of 20209 Holt Road is wanted on charges of two counts of first-degree domestic violence and three misdemeanor counts. Brown is white, 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, the Sheriff's Office said.

In an attempt to arrest Brown, who made violent threats to the law enforcement and family members, the U.S. Marshals Office and the Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Limestone County special response team and Madison County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. The units went to Brown's residence and found that Brown had fled.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that anybody who has seen Brown or knows of his whereabouts contact the office at 256-232-0111. Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin warns people not to approach Brown because he could be dangerous.

