Authorities on the hunt for Middle River Regional Jail inmate who escaped

AUGUSTA COUNTY — Deputies from Augusta County and Highland County were searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday afternoon near the county line on U.S. 250, a press release said.

Shaun W. Gwin, 34, who was being held at Middle River Regional Jail, escaped while he was being taken back to the jail following a court hearing in Highland County.

Authorities said Gwin was in a Highland County deputy's vehicle when he reportedly kicked out a window.

The jail lists Gwin as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing an orange jail jumpsuit.

“Shaun Gwin has escaped from law enforcement custody. If you see him, notify law enforcement immediately. Do not approach Mr. Gwin," Sheriff Ronald Wimer of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gwin was being held on theft charges, according to the jail. He also has pending drug and gun charges, court records show.

If anyone has information concerning Gwin's whereabouts, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

