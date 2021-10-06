Authorities ID 3 men who were fatally shot last week in separate Minneapolis locations

Authorities have identified three men who were fatally shot last week in separate locations in Minneapolis.

No arrests have been announced by police in connection with any of those killings, which are among 75 homicides in the city so far this year. For all of 2020, there were 84 homicides in Minneapolis.

David Santana, 42, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times on Sept. 28 in the 2700 block of S. Bloomington Avenue and died that night at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Three other people were wounded from the gunfire and have so far survived, police said.

James M. Williams Jr., 54, of Brooklyn Center, died on Sept. 29 from multiple gunshot wounds he suffered in the 1100 block of N. Knox Avenue, the Medical Examiner's Office said. Police said they found Williams later in the day about a mile away in the 700 block of N. Thomas Avenue.

Adairan M. Davis, 56, of St. Paul, was shot in the chest and neck on Oct. 1 in the 4700 block of N. Aldrich Avenue and died early the next day at North Memorial Health Hospital, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Police responded to 911 reports of gunfire after dark. A resident in the next block told officers that a man was in the yard saying he had been shot.

