Authorities ID Columbus teen killed in Saturday night shooting

A Saturday night shooting has left one Columbus teen dead and a second person wounded, authorities said Sunday.

An emergency room doctor pronounced Jaheim Thomas, 19, dead from multiple gunshot wounds at 11:26 p.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Columbus police said officers called at 10:39 p.m. to the 4300 block of Earline Avenue found the two victims shot. The second person, also transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital, was in stable condition, they said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377 or ktuggle@columbusga.org, or to call the homicide line at 706-225-3161.