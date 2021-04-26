Authorities ID man, 19, shot to death at south Minneapolis street corner

A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis last week.

Iaan J. Wade, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times about 8:40 p.m. Thursday on a street corner at E. 22nd Street and S. Oakland Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have announced no arrests in what is one of the city's 23 homicides so far this year.

Responding officers provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other aid, said police spokesman John Elder, but paramedics declared Wade dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect and victim were familiar with each other, according to Elder.

