Authorities ID man allegedly purposely run over by SUV driver and killed in St. Paul

Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who police believe was purposely run over by an SUV driver and killed this week in St. Paul.

Two people are jailed in connection with the death of Al Rakip J. Zaidi, 21, of St. Paul, who was hit by a full-size SUV Tuesday near the intersection of E. 10th Street and Broadway Street near downtown, police said.

Zaidi's body was found in the street by a truck driver about 4:30 a.m. and Fire Department medics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police. His injuries included severe head trauma, police added.

Police arrested two suspects on suspicion of second-degree murder. They determined the suspects, both 31 years old and one from St. Paul and the other from Minneapolis, intended to run Zaidi over.

"The case is currently with the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for charging consideration," a statement from police read. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

This is the city's 31st homicide of the year.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482