Authorities ID man who died in hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis; suspect jailed
Authorities have identified the man who died in a hit-and-run crash in north Minneapolis at the hands of a jailed suspect.
Jerry L. Johnson, 49, of Minneapolis was run over late Thursday afternoon at N. 30th and Newton avenues and died at the scene, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.
Police immediately began searching for a cream-colored or white SUV last seen heading east on 30th.
Early Friday, a patrol officer spotted a vehicle matching that description parked in north Minneapolis. It appeared to have been in a crash, police spokesman John Elder said.
Police determined the driver's location and arrested him on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. The jail log lists him as a 54-year-old man who lives a couple of blocks from the scene of the crash.
Charges against him are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
