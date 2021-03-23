Authorities ID man who fatally shot girlfriend then himself in Rockford

Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself late last week at a home in Rockford.

Christopher M. Powers, 47, shot Regina T. Hughes, 46, in the head at the home in the 4000 block of Woodhill Court and then shot himself, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the home about 8:30 p.m. Friday after neighbors reported that an unoccupied vehicle had been idling in the drive for at least an hour, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputies went inside and found both people dead.

Authorities have yet to specify a motive behind Powers' actions.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482