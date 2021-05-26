Authorities ID man fatally struck by car in chain-reaction crash in downtown Minneapolis; driver in jail

Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who was struck by a car and killed in a chain-reaction collision in downtown Minneapolis that has a man in jail awaiting charges.

Stephan M. Rice, 62, of Burnsville, was hit late Monday afternoon near the intersection of 10th Street and S. Marquette Avenue and died about 40 minutes later at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

A second pedestrian caught in the wreck was last reported to be in critical condition at HCMC.

Thomas L. Hunter, 26, of Minneapolis, was booked that night in jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide and could be charged as soon as Wednesday. Hunter showed signs of possible drug or alcohol impairment, police said.

Also, Hunter had a revoked license status at the time of the crash, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

According to police:

Thomas ran a red light while heading north on Marquette and collided with a car heading east on 10th Street.

The impact sent Thomas' car spinning into the two victims on the northeast corner and sending them through a business' plate-glass window.

Thomas' driving record in Minnesota includes a conviction for drunken driving, three for speeding and at least four for driving without a valid license. Other convictions include two for assault, one for a weapons violation and one for disorderly conduct.

