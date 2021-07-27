Authorities ID man shot to death in St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood

Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death Monday in St. Paul.

Devonte S. Ingram, 28, of Brooklyn Park, was shot numerous times early Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and S. Fairview Avenue South in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood, police said.

Police spokesman Steve Linders said that preliminary information from investigators indicates the shooting was not random. It is the city's 14th homicide of the year.

The investigators are trying to find evidence, videos capturing the incident and witnesses. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and is urged to call police at 651-266-5650.

