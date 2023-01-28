Authorities ID man who shot McLeod County deputies, later killed himself

A central Minnesota man who authorities say killed himself after shooting two deputies this week has been identified.

Daniel Mark Paul, 50, of Winsted, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during the incident in Winsted, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities identified the two McLeod County sheriff’s deputies who were shot as Angie Malz, who has 24 years of law enforcement experience, and Darrell Caturia, who has nearly eight years of experience. Neither were seriously injured with the bullets going into their protective gear.

The shootings occurred when the deputies went to Paul’s home on Monday to serve a warrant for possession of child pornography. When the deputies entered the house, they ordered Paul to open the door in the bedroom he was in. As Caturia forced open the door, Paul opened fire and struck both deputies. Caturia attempted to return fire, but his gun didn’t discharge.

The two deputies left the house and a standoff began. Several hours later, authorities discovered that Paul was dead.

Investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found two pistols and an assault rifle next to his body.

Both deputies were wearing body cameras that captured portions of the incident. Investigators are reviewing the footage, which will be made public once the case is closed.

The city of Winsted initially posted a message on its Facebook page urging residents in the community of 2,300 to avoid the area. Children in a nearby day care center were evacuated with an armored vehicle.

