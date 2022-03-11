File image

Authorities on Thursday identified a suspect who was at large after a shooting that left one man dead early Wednesday at a south Lubbock County club.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes is seeking the location of 51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw, who is wanted in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Joseph Burks, according to a statement from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information relating to the location of Shaw is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806)741- 1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Angelwitch Cabaret in the 600 block of County Road 7150, according to LSO Cpl. Patricia Holbert.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male, later identified as Burks, inside the establishment and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter fled the scene and had not been located by late Thursday.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the violence as the shooting remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Authorities ID man wanted in deadly south Lubbock club shooting