DUDLEY — Police identified the motorcyclist killed on Southbridge Road over the weekend as James J. Thompson, 60, of Dudley.

About 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Thompson’s 2005 Harley-Davidson collided with a 2010 Mercedes-Benz SE that was exiting a driveway near 194 Southbridge Road (Route 131), according to police.

The driver of the sedan, 17, was transported to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, police said. His name was not released by authorities.

Police released the name of the motorcyclist Monday morning.

Members of the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Worcester County District Attorney's Office are assisting Dudley police in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Dudley crash as James Thompson, 60