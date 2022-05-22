Authorities ID Oxford fire victim as Jesse Lamoureux, 38

Firefighters survey the damage at daybreak Friday.

OXFORD — An occupant of the house on Leicester Street that was ravage by fire early Friday has died.

Jesse Lamoureux, 38, succumbed to his injuries, according to the Office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Lamoureux was one of four people in the home at 45 Leicester St., when it caught on fire.

The blaze was reported about 1 a.m., with firefighters reporting that one person had jumped from a second-floor window. The person, with burns over much of his body, appeared to have broken a leg, authorities said.

Three others in the house, including a woman and two children, were treated for smoke inhalation. A police officer who was on the scene within minutes was also treated at a hospital.

Officials said residents were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms.

The fire appears to have started in the living room, near smoke detectors, officials said.

Authorities said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester DA Joseph Early identifies Oxford fire victim as Jesse Lamoureux, 38