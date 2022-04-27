Authorities ID victim, suspect in east Columbus fatal shooting

Authorities have identified the man gunned down Wednesday afternoon in east Columbus, and the suspect charged with killing him.

John Allen Bishop was pronounced dead by a doctor at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 1:39 p.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

Dante Williams is charged with murder in Bishop’s death, said Columbus police. He will have a hearing Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Newton said Bishop, 50, was shot multiple times. Police said officers were called around 1 p.m. to 6200 Olde Towne Drive and found him wounded on the ground beside his car.

Bishop’s family had reported him missing on Tuesday, Newton said. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office reported locating Bishop later that day.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

Bishop’s death marks Columbus’ 15th homicide so far this year.