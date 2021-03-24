Authorities ID woman, 78, fatally stabbed near south Minneapolis bus stop

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Authorities on Wednesday identified the 78-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed in broad daylight last week near a busy south Minneapolis intersection.

Maria E. Mantini, 78, of Minneapolis, was stabbed in the chest on March 17 and died later that morning at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police spokesman John Elder said investigators are making progress on the case but have yet to make any arrests.

The attack happened about 9:40 a.m. near a bus stop at Chicago and Franklin avenues, across the street from Peavey Park, Elder said.

Police have yet to say what led up to the assault. Elder said investigators were looking to see whether the attack was connected to any other incidents in the area.

Law enforcement officials say that a 77-year-old man was also stabbed around the same time, near E. 22nd Street and Park Avenue, which is on the other side of the park from where Mantini was stabbed. In that assault, a suspect was said to have walked up to the victim and asked for a cigarette before stabbing the man, authorities said.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

