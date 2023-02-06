Authorities ID woman who was fatally shot by police during wellness check at Easton home

Law enforcement officials have identified the woman who was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check at home in Easton on Sunday.

Officers conducted a well-being check at a home on Spooner Street around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 from an Ashland resident who said his mother, 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths, was inside and attempting to commit suicide by injecting herself with a “dangerous amount” of insulin, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Upon arrival at the home, officers encountered Griffiths, who ran downstairs and threatened to shoot the police and herself, the DA’s office said. The officers inside immediately evacuated the other people in the home and exited the residence.

Griffiths then ran back upstairs, approached the front entry way to the home, and allegedly pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the officers, who were standing outside the home. An Easton officer then reportedly fired one shot, before retreating to cover.

Griffiths was struck once in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Once police went back inside the home, they secured the rifle Griffiths was holding, which turned out to be a pump-action BB gun, according to the DA’s office.

In a statement, the DA’s office noted that a preliminary investigation indicated that Griffiths suffered from “long-term mental health issues and suicidal ideation.”

The police officer who fired the shot has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW