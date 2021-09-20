Authorities ID woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Maple Grove

Authorities have identified the woman who died last week in a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove that led to one of the drivers being suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Phousalinh Khounpanya, 67, of Dayton, suffered fatal injuries in the wreck shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 on County Road 81 just west of Maple Grove Parkway, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office reported Friday.

A 31-year-old male driver was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. His identity has yet to be released.

The third driver, 21-year-old April O'Leary of Otsego, was jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and later released pending charges, according to police.

Police Cmdr. Jon Wetter­nach said that O'Leary "showed signs of alcohol use" at the scene. Toxicology test results have yet to be disclosed. A message was left with O'Leary seeking a response to the police account.

