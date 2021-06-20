Authorities ID woman shot and killed in Robbinsdale on Friday

The victim of Friday's homicide in Robbinsdale has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Lauri Anne Deatherage, 48, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to a Sunday morning news release from the office.

She was shot Friday shortly before 11 a.m. in the 3400 block of Grimes Avenue North.

A 64-year-old suspect is in custody on probable cause for murder. The Star Tribune does not typically release the names of suspects until they have been formally charged. Robbinsdale police arrested the man on Saturday.

Civil court records show Deatherage and the suspect finalized a divorce three years ago.

Robbinsdale police are continuing the homicide investigation.

