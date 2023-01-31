Authorities identify 13-year-old shot and killed in Boston on Sunday

Boston Police identify the young boy who was shot and killed in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday.

Tyler Lawrence, 13, of Norwood was shot just before 12 p.m. Sunday in the area of 119 Babson St. Officers found Lawrence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

Police said Boston Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene, but the victim died of his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

Neighbors told Boston 25 News that they heard between three and five gunshots and then saw the teenager’s lifeless body in a driveway.

“That is somebody’s child,” said one neighbor, who didn’t want her name published. “It is just sad how many young people are dying, and it’s sad that nobody is speaking up.”

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects involved, and investigators are not speculating on a motive in the murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the BPD Homicide Division at 617-343-4470.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-8477 or by texting the word “TIP” to 27463.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

