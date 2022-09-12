Authorities identify 18-year-old found shot to death in car near Fort Worth park

Officials have identified a teen found shot to death in a car last week near a park in southeast Fort Worth.

The victim was Angel Jesus Salinas, 18, who died from gunshot wounds to his head, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death has been ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s website.

He was pronounced dead at 6:04 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

Police responded to an investigation call about 6 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2300 block of South Hughes Avenue near Eastover Park.

When they arrived, officers found Salinas dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.