Authorities identify 24-year-old woman slain in Thousand Oaks domestic violence homicide

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the woman who died during an incident of suspected domestic violence in her Thousand Oaks apartment last week.

The victim was identified as Alisen Takacs-Escobar, 24, of Thousand Oaks, according to authorities. Her cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner's office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was first contacted about the victim around 1:18 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of McCloud Avenue. The Sheriff's Office is contracted by the city of Thousand Oaks to provide police services for the region.

Deputies found Takacs-Escobar lying on the floor unresponsive in the apartment she shared with her boyfriend. First responders provided emergency medical attention, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, law enforcement reportedly found evidence in the apartment that Takacs-Escobar had been tortured before she died. Deputies arrested the boyfriend, a 21-year-old Thousand Oaks man, and took him into custody.

The suspect was booked into the county jail on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture, all felony charges. He is due to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 13 of Ventura County Superior Court, according to online jail records.

The Star generally does not name felony suspects until they have been formally charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The homicide is at least the second to be reported in Thousand Oaks in 2021. The first occurred in January when Tim Gautier, 56, shot and killed his wife, Gina Gautier, 57, in their home. In September, a jury found Gautier guilty of murder. He is awaiting sentencing and remains in Ventura County jail.

