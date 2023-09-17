Authorities identify armed man who tried to approach RFK Jr. at event in Los Angeles

Police have identified the man who tried to approach 2024 presidential Robert F. Kennedy Jr. armed with two loaded pistols.

Adrian Paul Aispuro, 44, was arrested without incident by police after RFK Jr.’s security detail recognized that Aispuro was attempting to impersonate a U.S. Marshal at a Hispanic Heritage Month event at the Wilshire Ebell Hotel on Friday evening.

Aispuro told Kennedy Jr.’s real security team that he needed to see the candidate immediately, and upon seeing he had weapons, the security guards removed him from the area and contacted LAPD.

A second man, who has not yet been identified, was also taken into custody. He allegedly was in possession of a backpack containing another handgun inside.

Aispuro was booked on felony gun charges and is being held on $35,000 bail.

