Authorities identify body discovered in Kalispell building

Jan. 11—Officials identified Thursday the dead body discovered inside a Kalispell building earlier this week as that of 36-year-old Jennifer Pervais.

Security personnel at the building, located near 18th Street East and Third Avenue East, found Pervais' body and alerted the Kalispell Police Department about 2:30 p.m., Jan. 9, officials said. Deeming it a suspicious death, authorities turned her body over to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

A cause of death remains unknown, authorities said. In a press release, officials said investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the 36-year-old's death.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Pervais' death to contact Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7791.

