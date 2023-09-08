Authorities identify body found in South Portland as Freeport woman; say she was killed

Sep. 7—Authorities have identified the body found near Clarks Pond Parkway in South Portland this week as 52-year-old Danielle Goodwin, of Freeport, and say she was the victim of a homicide.

South Portland police responded to an area along Clarks Pond Parkway around 5 p.m. Tuesday and found the body near the Home Depot store.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The Medical Examiner on Wednesday conducted an autopsy and determined that Goodwin was the victim of a homicide, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement Thursday night. Moss did not provide any additional details regarding the circumstances of Goodwin's death. No arrests have been announced.

Maine State Police, South Portland police and Portland police have conducted interviews in the greater Portland area since Goodwin's body was discovered.

"There is no known threat to the public," Moss said.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in locating the vehicle that Goodwin was last seen in, a blue 2016 Honda CRV with Maine license plate 2773VM. Anyone with information about the vehicle or Goodwin's death is being asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076, extension 9.