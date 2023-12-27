Authorities identify body found in woods as that of missing Clay County teenager

A body found in a wooded area of Clay County near Mosby, Missouri has been identified as a missing 18-year-old, police say.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a Mosby resident found a body in a wooded area Dec. 21. At the time, authorities determined the person died by suicide.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the body has since been identified as Andrew Mullin, 18, from Mosby, Missouri.

Mullin was reported missing Dec. 5 and was last seen Nov. 27 in Mosby. When he was reported missing, Mullin’s family and the authorities said they were concerned about his mental health.

In a statement Dec. 27, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they extend their support to his friends and family.

“Our condolences go out to all of his family and friends.”